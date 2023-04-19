Champaign Central's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Champaign St. Thomas More 15-4 at Champaign St. Thomas More High on April 19 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 14, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Champaign Central took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on April 15 at Champaign Central High School.
