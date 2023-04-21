Paxton-Buckley-Loda's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Monticello during a 9-3 blowout during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 17, Monticello faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Mahomet-Seymour on April 17 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.