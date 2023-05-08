Villa Grove showed no mercy to Argenta-Oreana, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 9-2 victory during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on May 2, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Mt Pulaski and Villa Grove took on Broadlands Heritage on May 4 at Broadlands Heritage High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.