No worries, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 4-0 shutout of Milford in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 24, Milford faced off against Westville and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Downs Tri-Valley on April 28 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

