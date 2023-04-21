Minonk Fieldcrest got no credit and no consideration from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which slammed the door 19-4 on April 21 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 12, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Colfax Ridgeview on April 17 at Colfax Ridgeview High School.