Gilman Iroquois West turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 9-5 win over Fisher in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 11.

In recent action on April 7, Fisher faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Gilman Iroquois West took on Fithian Oakwood on April 7 at Gilman Iroquois West High School.

