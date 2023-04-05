Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Normal University stopped Decatur Eisenhower to the tune of a 17-0 shutout on April 5 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on March 28, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Southeast and Normal University took on Chatham Glenwood on March 30 at Normal University High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.