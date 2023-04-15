Granite City called "game" in the waning moments of a 12-8 defeat of Springfield at Springfield High on April 15 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 11, Springfield faced off against Springfield Southeast and Granite City took on Jacksonville on April 10 at Granite City High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.