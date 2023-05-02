No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Piasa Southwestern followed in snuffing Pana's offense 1-0 at Pana High on May 2 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 28, Pana faced off against Gillespie and Piasa Southwestern took on Virden North Mac on April 25 at Virden North Mac High School.
Lede AI Sports Desk
