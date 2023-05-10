If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Jacksonville proved that in blanking Decatur Eisenhower 15-0 on May 10 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on May 6, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Athens and Jacksonville took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on May 5 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.