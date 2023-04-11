Jacksonville left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Decatur MacArthur from start to finish for a 20-3 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 5, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on April 5 at Jacksonville High School.

