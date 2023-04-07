In recent action on March 30, Springfield Southeast faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Piasa Southwestern on April 1 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.