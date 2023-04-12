No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Jacksonville as it controlled Decatur MacArthur's offense 15-0 in a sterling pitching showcase on April 12 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 8, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mt Pulaski and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on April 5 at Jacksonville High School.
