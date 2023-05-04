LeRoy's defense kept Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 21-0 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 4.
In recent action on April 28, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Decatur Lutheran and LeRoy took on Mt Pulaski on April 27 at LeRoy High School.
Lede AI Sports Desk
