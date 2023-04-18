Yes, Mahomet-Seymour looked relaxed while edging Pontiac, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 18.
In recent action on April 13, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Pontiac took on Rantoul on April 10 at Rantoul Township High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.