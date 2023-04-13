Mahomet-Seymour's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during a 15-2 blowout at Mahomet-Seymour High on April 13 in Illinois baseball action.

