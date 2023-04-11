Maroa-Forsyth showed no mercy to Pleasant Plains, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 11-4 victory on April 11 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 6, Pleasant Plains faced off against Pittsfield and Maroa-Forsyth took on Athens on April 6 at Athens High School.

