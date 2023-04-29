Mason City Illini Central offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Hartsburg-Emden during this 12-1 victory for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 29.

In recent action on April 25, Hartsburg-Emden faced off against Mt Pulaski and Mason City Illini Central took on Peoria Heights on April 21 at Mason City Illini Central High School.

