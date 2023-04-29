Mattoon's river of runs eventually washed away Taylorville in a 11-3 cavalcade for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 29.

In recent action on April 24, Taylorville faced off against Rochester and Mattoon took on Mt Zion on April 22 at Mt Zion High School.

