The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Meredosia-Chambersburg didn't mind, dispatching Havana 6-5 at Havana High on May 2 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 28, Havana faced off against Carthage Illini West and Meredosia-Chambersburg took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on April 24 at Meredosia-Chambersburg High School.
Lede AI Sports Desk
