Milford showed no mercy to Danville Schlarman, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 12-4 victory in Illinois high school baseball on April 10.

In recent action on April 3, Danville Schlarman faced off against Cissna Park and Milford took on Catlin Salt Fork on April 4 at Milford High School.

