It would have taken a herculean effort for Fisher to claim this one, and Minonk Fieldcrest wouldn't allow that in a 11-6 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 21, Fisher faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on April 21 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School.
