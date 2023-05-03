Monticello swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Tuscola 22-1 in Illinois high school baseball on May 3.

In recent action on April 26, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Monticello took on Bloomington Central Catholic on April 27 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.

