Mt. Pulaski showed no mercy to Argenta-Oreana, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 8-2 victory in Illinois high school baseball on May 2.
In recent action on April 24, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Mt Pulaski took on LeRoy on April 27 at LeRoy High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.