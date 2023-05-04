It would have taken a herculean effort for Fisher to claim this one, and Mt. Pulaski wouldn't allow that in a 16-2 decision in Illinois high school baseball action on May 4.
In recent action on April 27, Fisher faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Mt Pulaski took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on April 29 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.