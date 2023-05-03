Mt. Zion played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 10-0 verdict over Marshall at Marshall High on May 3 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 27, Marshall faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Mt Zion took on Pleasant Plains on April 26 at Mt Zion High School.

