Westville fans held their breath in an uneasy 7-6 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 11.

In recent action on April 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Hoopeston and Westville took on Watseka on April 6 at Watseka High School.

