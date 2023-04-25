Fisher showed top form to dominate Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop during an 18-8 victory in Illinois high school baseball on April 25.
In recent action on April 17, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Arcola and Fisher took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on April 21 at Fisher High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.