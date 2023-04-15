New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op derailed Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's hopes after an 8-6 verdict in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 15.
In recent action on April 10, Greenfield-Northwestern Coop faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op took on Stanford Olympia on April 6 at Stanford Olympia High School.
