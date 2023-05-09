Champaign Academy's defense kept Chicago Christ the King under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 7-0 decision in Illinois high school baseball action on May 9.

Recently on May 4, Champaign Academy squared off with Granite City Rivers of Life in a baseball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.