Buffalo Tri-City dismissed Springfield Lutheran by a 7-1 count on April 27 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 18, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Poplar Grove North Boone and Buffalo Tri-City took on Edinburg on April 13 at Edinburg High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.