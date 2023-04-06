Paxton-Buckley-Loda's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Hoopeston 13-0 at Hoopeston Area High on April 6 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on March 28, Hoopeston faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Fithian Oakwood on March 28 at Fithian Oakwood High School.
Lede AI Sports Desk
