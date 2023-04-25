A tight-knit tilt turned in Nokomis' direction just enough to squeeze past Raymond Lincolnwood 7-6 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 25.

In recent action on April 21, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Greenfield-Northwestern Coop and Nokomis took on Springfield Lutheran on April 13 at Springfield Lutheran High School.

