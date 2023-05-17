Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Casey-Westfield, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Bethany Okaw Valley 8-2 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 17.

In recent action on May 4, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Arcola and Casey-Westfield took on Broadlands Heritage on May 10 at Broadlands Heritage High School.