Pawnee's defense kept Springfield Lutheran under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 12-0 decision during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 28, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Rock Falls and Pawnee took on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on April 26 at Greenfield-Northwestern Coop.
