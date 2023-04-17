A tight-knit tilt turned in Pawnee's direction just enough to squeeze past Pleasant Plains 4-3 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 17.

In recent action on April 11, Pleasant Plains faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Pawnee took on Raymond Lincolnwood on April 13 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School.

