Pleasant Plains scored early and often to roll over Mason City Illini Central 19-1 in Illinois high school baseball on May 2.

In recent action on April 27, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Williamsville on April 27 at Pleasant Plains High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.