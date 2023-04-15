The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Pontiac didn't mind, dispatching Maroa-Forsyth 5-4 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 15.
In recent action on April 11, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Pleasant Plains and Pontiac took on Rantoul on April 10 at Rantoul Township High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.