A tight-knit tilt turned in Pontiac's direction just enough to squeeze past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4-3 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Pontiac took on Monticello on April 24 at Pontiac Township High School.

