Hoopeston got no credit and no consideration from Mahomet-Seymour, which slammed the door 16-1 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 27.
In recent action on April 17, Hoopeston faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Mahomet-Seymour took on Champaign St. Thomas More on April 21 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
