Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Rantoul's performance in a 13-8 destruction of Catlin Salt Fork for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 8.

In recent action on April 4, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Milford and Rantoul took on Tolono Unity on April 3 at Rantoul Township High School.