Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Rantoul 10-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 29.
In recent action on April 24, Rantoul faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 22 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.
