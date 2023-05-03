Carlinville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 15-5 win over Virden North Mac in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 25, Virden North Mac faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Carlinville took on Gillespie on April 25 at Carlinville High School.

