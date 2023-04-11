Springfield Lanphier turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 11-8 win over Decatur Eisenhower in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 5, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Normal University and Springfield Lanphier took on Oregon on April 7 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

