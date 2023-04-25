Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Springfield Southeast 13-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 19, Springfield Southeast faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Bloomington on April 13 at Bloomington High School.

