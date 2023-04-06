Springfield Southeast's defense kept Springfield Lanphier under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 16-0 decision on April 6 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on March 29, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Normal University and Springfield Southeast took on Petersburg PORTA on March 30 at Petersburg PORTA High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.