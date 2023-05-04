St. Joseph-Ogden poked just enough holes in Tolono Unity's defense to garner a taut, 8-7 victory in Illinois high school baseball action on May 4.
In recent action on April 29, Tolono Unity faced off against Salem and St Joseph-Ogden took on Maroa-Forsyth on April 28 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.
