Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but St. Joseph-Ogden still prevailed 7-3 against Westville on April 26 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 20, Westville faced off against Waverly South County and St Joseph-Ogden took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on April 22 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.