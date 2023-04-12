Dominating defense was the calling card of St. Joseph-Ogden as it shut out Villa Grove 15-0 on April 12 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 6, Villa Grove faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and St Joseph-Ogden took on Williamsville on April 8 at Williamsville High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.