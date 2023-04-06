Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when St. Joseph-Ogden bottled Rantoul 15-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 6.
In recent action on March 29, Rantoul faced off against Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin and St Joseph-Ogden took on Champaign St. Thomas More on March 30 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
